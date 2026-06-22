Utah Jazz NBA Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, & What to Watch

The Utah Jazz are now counting down the hours before the 2026 NBA Draft officially kicks off, where they'll be able to make their long-awaited decision about who will be their selection at the second-overall pick.

There's been much discussion and tons of buzz revolving around what the Jazz might be planning for their highest selection in the draft dating back to 1980. And in reality, there's still not a surefire bet for what to expect once Utah is officially on the clock, and who might be the name they turn in on their draft card.

There has been a lot of noise projecting what the Jazz's plans could look like, though; some of it being typical pre-draft smoke, and other developments that might actually be hinting towards how they'll be approaching their prized first-round pick.

Let's sort through some of the latest chatter surrounding the Jazz leading up to the draft and determine what's real, what's smoke, and other things to watch once arriving at draft night.

What's Real

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson Welcomes Selection to Utah

There was a lot of conversation leading up to the draft following Peterson's canceled workout with the Jazz, and that then led to a bit of speculation from many believing he wasn't too eager to go to Utah if selected at two. That narrative has since been silenced.

Peterson set the record straight at pre-draft media day: he's not avoiding anybody, and wherever he goes, he'll be happy to take his talents there.

"I’m definitely not dodging any team. Whoever takes me, I’m going to come in and be delighted to be there. Wherever that happens to be, they’ll get the best me," Peterson said.

Darryn Peterson on only working out for the Washington Wizards with the No. 1 pick: “Just a decision that was made. I’m definitely not dodging any team. Whoever takes me, I’m going to come in and be delighted to be there. Wherever that happens to be, they’ll get the best me.” pic.twitter.com/MObTY3XmxD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2026

Peterson Met With the Jazz–– But Didn't Work Out

Peterson also made note at media day that he had met with the Jazz before the draft, seemingly taking place in the last few days before Tuesday night.

To be clear, he didn't work out for them, and we're not sure if it was an in-person, face-to-face meeting. Though there was at least some form of interaction between the two sides, that tends to add a bit more traction to his chances at number two.

Darryn Peterson confirmed he met with the @utahjazz recently and would be happy to get drafted by any team.



He didn’t make it to Utah, but the two sides spoke. #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/pp12zZAns0 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 22, 2026

What's Smoke

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jazz Trading Out of No. 2

While there has been lingering conversations since the lottery about the Jazz making a push up to the first-overall pick, or even a trade down from two, there should be zero expectation for Utah to move out of where they're sitting right now.

Giving up assets to land the first pick for what might be a marginally better prospect isn't quite worth the investment. Moving down the board is an even slimmer possibility. So expect the Jazz to stick and pick here, barring any wild and unforeseen changes.

Cameron Boozer Being In Serious Consideration

Should the idea be totally counted out for Utah to take a look at Boozer? Maybe not. He's been seen as a consensus top-three prospect since the college season ended, and there are obvious connections with the Jazz that could make his fit an intriguing one if they wanted to bolster their frontcourt even further.

But while the Jazz make like Boozer as a prospect, the consistent belief has remained that it's a two-man race between Dybantsa and Peterson for both the number one and two spot. Both fit the current construct of this roster for both now and the future, have the opportunity to be true two-way players, and have a steep ceiling that Boozer doesn't quite possess himself.

If there were to be a percentage put on the Jazz ending up with Boozer here at two instead of Dybantsa or Peterson, place it around 20%.

What to Watch

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

What Washington Does at No. 1

The Jazz's decision on Tuesday might just come down to taking the prospect that the Wizards opt to pass on.

If Dybantsa goes first-overall as expected, then the Jazz can take Peterson off the board. If Washington surprises with Peterson as their selection, then Utah can opt to go with Dybantsa as their guy.

No matter which route the Wizards go, Utah can end up with a cornerstone player, and potentially the best name in the class when all is said and done.

Potential Trade Into Second Round?

While there's been no concrete buzz around the Jazz getting into the second round, it wouldn't be totally surprising to see Utah find their way to another draft pick on day two, if there's a guy they like that falls further than expected.

Currently, the Jazz only own their second-overall pick; nothing else in round one or in round two. But they do have enough assets in the future to play around with if they want to change that. If they do, look for them to target a defensive-minded, experienced piece to add to the back-end of their roster.

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