Utah Jazz's Direction for the No. 2 Pick Is Becoming Clear

The Utah Jazz are just hours away from the 2026 NBA Draft to determine who will be their franchise's next cornerstone piece to add into their exciting core with their second-overall pick on the board.

And in the lead-up to the Jazz's selection, there's been tons of buzz surrounding who will be the one landing at that No. 2 slot. Between AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer, each has seen various connections to Utah as being the guy they'll end up with.

However, as we continue to get closer to when the Jazz are on the clock, we're starting to get some clearer intel on who their selection ultimately might be. And in reality, it might just be a two-man race, rather than three.

Darryn Peterson Remains in the Driver's Seat at No. 2

ESPN's Jeremy Woo recently released his final 2026 mock sorting out how each of the draft's 60 picks are going to go. When it came to the Jazz, the pick would be none other than Kansas guard Darryn Peterson; someone that Utah has reportedly shown "strong interest" in leading up to the draft.

If Peterson ends up going first to the Washington Wizards, though, AJ Dybantsa seems like the most likely outcome for the Jazz at two.

"Sources say the Jazz have shown strong interest in Peterson throughout the process, and the expectation from rival teams has been that Utah will pick whichever of Peterson or Dybantsa falls to them," Woo wrote.

"Peterson's initial decision to only visit Washington was more reflective of his confidence in his security as a top pick and desire to hear his name called first."

Despite the noise that had surrounding Peterson, his canceled workout, and any possible disinterest in landing with Utah, that buzz has since been shut down in the days leading up to Tuesday night's first round.

Not only did Peterson confirm he has met with the Jazz before coming to New York following his canceled draft workout, but he also made it clear at Monday's media day that he's not dodging any team that's willing to select him.

That, of course, would include the Jazz. So no worries on that front.

But even if Peterson does end up going ahead of the Jazz's slot in what would be a surprise pickup for the Wizards at the first pick, Utah's decision looks like it could be a relatively simple one. BYU's AJ Dybantsa would be sitting up for grabs, and would be an ideal fit on the wing to Utah's two-guard spot for the future.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

So if Woo's intel is a sign of anything, it seems like, even with the appeal that might be had in Duke's Cameron Boozer as a potential option at number two, he's looking more and more like the odd man out when it comes to being the guy for Utah.

Both Peterson and Dybantsa have a projected ceiling that tops what Boozer brings to the table, and fits better with this current Jazz core as their future two-guard. In a draft where all three prospects are seen as franchise-changing talents, those factors might just be what's narrowly separated the top two as the targets to watch for Utah.

All of the chatter that's ensued before the draft surrounding who the Jazz are going to take with their highest pick on the board in over 40 years will officially come to an end Tuesday night. But with the time quickly approaching before that decision becomes final, the writing might be on the wall for who they'll be landing on.

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