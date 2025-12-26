Kings Center Leaps Into NBA Rookie Ladder to Join ROTY Race

The Sacramento Kings have been severely underwhelming this season, winning just seven of their first 30 games. While there are very few positive takeaways from this disastrous season, one glaring standout has been rookie center Maxime Raynaud.

Everything seemed to be going downhill when star center Domantas Sabonis went down with a long-term injury, but the rookie has stepped up in his place. Now, Raynaud is getting some league-wide recognition.

NBA.com's Steve Aschburner released the most recent Kia Rookie Ladder, and Raynaud has rightfully jumped into the top ten. Raynaud is ranked eighth in the current ROTY race, becoming the only second-round pick on the list, but is joined by UDFA Ryan Nembhard in ninth.

Maxime Raynaud has been a bright spot for the Sacremento Kings pic.twitter.com/sWvuD7W3nR — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) December 19, 2025

"Raynaud averaged a double-double for the week (16.5 ppg, 11 rpg) and cleaned up his turnovers and fouls. The Kings, however, went with undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell more against Detroit on Tuesday (season-high 27 minutes, despite fouling out), Raynaud’s briefest appearance (22:34) in four weeks," Aschburner wrote.

Is Raynaud a legit ROTY candidate?

Since entering the starting lineup in place of Sabonis, the rookie center has averaged 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists through eight games, shooting 54.8% from the field. When given the opportunity, Raynaud has been incredible. In five games this season in which he has played 30+ minutes, he has averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

There is no denying Raynaud's impact, even though he is just 22 games into his young career. Now, Raynaud could grow into a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate.

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If you took the stats of just the games Raynaud has started, he would be first among rookies in rebounds per game and fifth in points per game. Even though Raynaud is playing on a struggling Kings team, he should continue to climb up the NBA rookie ladder if he keeps this level of play up.

Even if Raynaud does not win Rookie of the Year, or even come close, it has become clear that he is the best second-round pick in his class, giving the Kings the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Raynaud and the Kings will be tested against first-overall pick and current ROTY leader Cooper Flagg when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Recommended Articles