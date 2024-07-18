Kings' Mike Brown Compares Malik Monk's Role to Two NBA Champions
The Sacramento Kings managed to extend two key members of their organization this offseason: head coach Mike Brown and guard Malik Monk.
With early concerns that Monk could leave Sacramento for a starting role and more money, the Kings' sixth man decided to stay in California. Monk wants to start next season (as any player would), and Mike Brown discussed the importance of having a competitive player like that on the roster. (Via @SeanCunningham | Fox 40):
He's competitive. You want people on your team that are competitive. I wouldn't be happy with anybody if they were just OK sitting back, accepting any role that I told them that they're in. Everybody wants to be the best... But at the end of the day, whatever's best for the team, which is what he said on many occasions, is what he's gonna do.- Mike Brown, Kings HC
Having a growth mindset is something Brown wants to see in all his players, no matter the situation. The ability to push through tough stretches and come away with positive results is something Sacramento needs, especially if they want to make a return to playoff basketball this season.
Brown also talked about past players he's coached who have helped lead their team to championships off the bench. Comparisons were made to Andre Iguodala and Manu Ginobili, two stars who paved the road to multiple rings while playing as a sixth man.
I've coached two Hall of Famers that could've started for anybody but came off the bench in Andre Iguodala and Manu Ginobili. Between those two guys, I think they have eight total championships. Seven of the championships might've been won when they were sixth men.- Mike Brown, Kings HC
"Embracing your role" is important. For Monk, his role is likely to repeat as an aggressive, ball-handling, shot-creating sixth man who can lead the team when needed. His 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game were both career highs last season - but weren't enough to take home the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.
This season might have a different outcome. Monk's continued growth could mean better numbers and some well-deserved recognition. If he can affect the team the way he did last year, there's no reason to think the pre-season favorite for 6MOY can't take home the hardware.
