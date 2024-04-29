Ben Stiller, Richard Jefferson Feud Over Knicks
It's safe to say that Richard Jefferson won't be appearing in Ben Stiller's Circle of Trust any time soon.
Stiller took issue with Jefferson's analysis amidst the New York Knicks' Sunday victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, one narrated by the 17-year NBA veteran on the airwaves of ABC. Best known for his comedic work, Stiller posted dry sarcasm while taking in his beloved Knicks' latest playoff tilt.
The actor took issue with Jefferson's take on 76ers star Joel Embiid on X, claiming that the 2016 champion said that the reigning MVP "doesn’t get calls and doesn’t foul." Jefferson fought the claim following the Knicks' 97-92 win but Stiller brought up the example of Embiid's hard foul on center Mitchell Robinson from the previous contest.
"Respect Richard. But Embiid gets SO many calls," Stiler said. "The reference was to the one foul that (Nicolas) Batum did commit. But he grabbed Mitch’s ankle and should have been ejected."
Jefferson conceded that Embiid should've received a harsher punishment than the flagrant one he was charged with, but tried to seal things off by claiming that an MVP like Embiid getting calls was far from groundbreaking.
"So you were referencing when we THOUGHT it was on Embiid but the VIDEO and REFS showed in was on Batum and we corrected it and you were bothered by that?" Jefferson asked, including a GIF from Stiller's cameo from the 2004 film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" in his post. " Ps… he does get a lot of calls as reigning MVP’s often do."
To Stiller's point, Embiid has had a surplus of free throws in the ongoing series, granted a posteason-best 59 attempts so far. Jefferson certainly raises a fair point too, as the top nine earners in free throws (including Knicks star Jalen Brunson in fourth) are all past or present All-Stars. It's easy to chalk up Stiller's claims to his loyal Knicks fanhood, but how officials regulate Embiid has been one of the major talking points in this series, especially when his own physical defense is taken into account.
Stiller will potentially be off social media for the Knicks' next game, as he could be residing in his customary courtside seat at Madison Square Garden. New York will get the first of three chances to close out the Sixers on Tuesday night in Manhattan (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
