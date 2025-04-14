Analyst Makes Close Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction

All Knicks

The New York Knicks are set to face off against the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham controls the ball next to New York Knicks guard Miles McBride during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, which is slated to begin next weekend.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks that the two teams are evenly matched, but the Knicks should win the series in seven games.

"This team is tough, athletic, has a nice balance of youth and experience and is far better suited to fit alongside Cade Cunningham than it was prior to 2024-25," Bailey writes.

"He is, of course, Detroit's key to a potential upset. It went 3-1 against the Knicks during the regular season, and Cunningham averaged 30.8 points and 8.3 assists, with a 65.7 true shooting percentage, in those games.

"New York would be wise to keep Jalen Brunson off of him during this series, but Cunningham will surely be able to manipulate the defense into some of the switches he wants and have moderate success afterward.

"His ability to get to the paint and then find any of his new shooters, like Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, will keep the Pistons in this series.

"But the Knicks have plenty of lengthy perimeter defenders to throw at him. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will all get their shots at him. And that will slow Cade down just enough for New York's offense.

"On that end of the floor, Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' two-man game will flummox an aggressive but still largely untested defense. And the Knicks will win Game 7 in Madison Square Garden."

The Pistons haven't won a playoff game since 2008, but this team is the best the franchise has seen since then with a true superstar in Cunningham.

New York will look to have some combination of Anunoby, Hart and Bridges defending him, and if the team can find ways to contain him, it could be a quick series.

If the Knicks can stop him from going off, they should win the series. If not, the Pistons may pull off an upset.

