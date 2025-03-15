Analyst: Knicks Have Shot at Title
The New York Knicks are a team built to compete for a championship, and they certainly have.
Though there are concerns about New York's performances against some of the league's elite, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, CBS Sports writer Bill Reiter isn't writing them off just yet.
"The Knicks have a high ceiling, but they also have a mediocre defense. Plus an uncertain playoff track record. Plus having to sweat Jalen's Brunson's rolled ankle," Reiter writes.
"But they do have a high-octane offense supercharged by last summer's trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, who's having a banner year. And their individual defensive pieces, particularly on the perimeter, suggest defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau may be able to flip that switch come April.
"If Brunson, the favorite for the Clutch Player of the Year Award, is right when it matters most, and the Knicks hold up beneath the minutes Thibs liked to pile upon them, New York could do something special."
There's a reason why the Knicks have one of the five best records in the NBA. This is a very good basketball team. However, they might have run into a year where there are three great teams as opposed to very good.
This means that the Knicks are expected to win a playoff series for a third year in a row, but there could be some challenges in reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
The Knicks have to rest on their laurels while also trying to find a way to get better on defense against the teams that have had their number all year long.
They will have their shot at this test, and when they get there, they will give it their best shot. If they can find a crack in their opponent's armor, watch out for the Knicks.
