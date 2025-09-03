Ben Simmons Saga Dragging On For Knicks
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season with one roster spot to fill and Ben Simmons has been someone that could fit into the team.
Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is still searching for a team as the Los Angeles Clippers have failed to re-sign him.
Simmons was with the Brooklyn Nets at the start of last season, so he is familiar with the Big Apple and has lived in the city since he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.
Simmons could have re-signed with the Clippers this offseason, but a reunion appears unlikely after the team chose to bring back veteran point guard Chris Paul for his final year in the NBA. The team also agreed to terms with former Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.
Simmons is versatile as a defender and playmaker, but his poor three-point shooting makes him a tough fit for the Knicks offense.
New head coach Mike Brown wants to run a strong offense that requires at least four of the five players on the floor to be capable of making a 3-pointer consistently. Should Simmons be on the court with the Knicks, it would limit his lineups.
While Simmons is a strong defender, his offense is the reason why he is currently unsigned. He is working on his game this offseason, but the league knows exactly the kind of player Simmons is going into his 10th NBA campaign.
Simmons' injury history is also a big reason behind teams' hesitancy in bringing him on board. Since entering the league in 2016, Simmons has played in 383 out of a possible 719 games, which is just over 53 percent.
Simmons is also seeking more than a minimum contract, which is a tough ask for teams looking to contend for a championship. It also doesn't make sense for rebuilding teams to sign him at this point.
Ultimately, Simmons could be bound for the Knicks, but the longer the team waits, the less likely it is to happen.
