Nets Banged Up Before Facing Knicks

The New York Knicks are playing a Brooklyn Nets team injured beyond belief.

Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) puts up a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are getting ready to play the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back, and they are set to face a team in total disarray.

The Nets have lost nine of their last 10 games, but a big reason behind their futility can be pointed towards the team's poor health.

Brooklyn is ruling out five players ahead of the game against New York: Maxwell Lewis (broken tibia), Ziaire Williams (ankle sprain), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot).

Not having Thomas is a massive blow for the Nets. Thomas is averaging 24.7 points per game so far this season in 19 appearances for the Nets.

The Nets are 8-11 when Thomas plays and 6-18 when he doesn't, so he has been a big reason behind the team's success so far this season.

On top of that, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons, the team's two most recognizable players on the roster to the casual basketball fan, are both questionable with their respective injuries.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is battling through an illness, while Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is dealing with some tightness in his hamstring.

With the Nets all types of injured, the Knicks have an opportunity to take a game here. They will be playing on "the road" but there won't need to be much traveling taking place going from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

This game should be treated as a home game for the Knicks, and they need to make sure that they make the most of it.

Tipoff between the Knicks and Nets is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on MSG or the YES Network locally or stream the game on NBA League Pass outside of the area.

