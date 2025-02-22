Knicks Have One Major Defensive Goal to Accomplish
The New York Knicks are trying to figure out how to best maneuver themselves in order to get to the playoffs in the best position imaginable.
One thing that the Knicks have lacked this season is defense in the post, and they need to find a solution for that in the final two months before the playoffs, according to Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.
"Karl-Anthony Towns has given the Knicks a different scoring look than Julius Randle, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves," Pincus writes.
"New York has been excellent this season, but the defense isn't as tight as head coach Tom Thibodeau would typically demand. Some of that is personnel, as Towns has some inherent defensive limitations.
"The bigger problem has been Mitchell Robinson's ankle injury. Can the team get him back in March and add him to the rotation for a postseason run?
"Meanwhile, the Knicks are actively chasing the No. 2 Boston Celtics."
The Knicks hope Robinson can be that solution, otherwise they would have made a deal to change that ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.
However, the team's inaction at the center spot shows that the team believes that Robinson will not only be healthy before the playoffs, but they also trust in his ability to contribute.
It's a lot of trust to put in a player that hasn't played meaningful basketball in nine months, but the Knicks didn't feel like they had a better alternative. They also traded Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks to clear room for Robinson in the depth chart.
The Knicks need this to work, because if it doesn't, they will likely be exposed in that department at some point during their postseason run, and that will lead to another premature playoff elimination for a third consecutive year.
