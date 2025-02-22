Knicks' Jalen Brunson Gets Honest After Blowout Loss
The New York Knicks were simply outmatched during their Friday night road trip battle, as they traveled to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a contest that ended in a 30-plus point blowout, finishing with a final score of 142-105.
It's not the first time the Knicks have come up short against the Cavaliers this season, losing earlier in October against Cleveland, 104-110, now taking New York to 0-2 on the season series with two more meetings to go on the year.
Their most recent matchup was one in which the Knicks remained shorthanded, especially on the defensive side. Without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson in the lineup, it handcuffed New York to be a bit limited on that side of the ball, and it clearly showed as they allowed their second-highest point total on the season.
But after the disappointing showing, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson made sure not to make excuses for New York's play on the night.
“You can’t explain it... I’m at a loss for words really." Brunson said. "I want everyone healthy. That’s what I care about the most. But whatever breakdowns happen, we talk about it for what it is. We don’t say, ‘This wouldn’t have happened if [Mitch or OG was in the rotation].’ Nah. We don’t do that.”
The Cavaliers had their way on the offensive end throughout the entire night. As a team, they shot over 60% from the field and over 50% from three on 19 makes from deep. Cleveland was also significantly dominant on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 47 to 32.
For the Knicks to be at their best against the top teams across the league, being at full health is a major part of that. However, even without Hart or Robinson in the mix, New York has to present a better effort than a 37-point blowout to be taken seriously as one of the better contenders in the Eastern Conference.
With two more chances to make a statement against Cleveland ahead of them, the Knicks still have a chance to rebound, and potentially even the score at a 2-2 season series, but major improvements will have to take place for New York to make their aspired statement.
