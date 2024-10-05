Could Knicks Trade for Pelicans Forward?
The New York Knicks are still looking for ways to improve their team even after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Among the players floating around in rumors is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, but SNY insider Ian Begley doesn't believe Murphy is a possibility for the Knicks.
"The Pelicans have been signaling for a while that they value Murphy III highly and see him as a vital part of the future. So it would be surprising to see New Orleans move Murphy III for a package involving Mitchell Robinson. I don’t say that to slight Robinson. He is an elite talent and, if healthy, would have high value around the league," Begley writes. "Because of his talent and team-friendly contract, there will be a market for Robinson. I just don’t think moving him could bring back a player like Murphy III."
The Pelicans are in need of a center, which is why Robinson makes sense for New Orleans. However, Murphy probably isn't the player the Pelicans would give up in return. Murphy is one of the league's high-rising players after averaging 14.8 points per game this past season with the Pelicans.
If the Knicks were to trade Robinson to the Pelicans, they should ask for Murphy just in case they say yes, but in the event that they don't, players like Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are more likely to be dealt.
However, a trade for Robinson likely won't happen before the season as he is still recovering from offseason surgery. He is expected to come back in late December or January, and that will give him a few weeks to be featured for the Knicks before the trade deadline, where a deal could happen if a team or two is interested.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!