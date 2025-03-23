Mavericks Star Gets Good News Before Knicks Game
Anthony Davis might have a grand stage for his return, namely that of the New York Knicks' home hardwood of Madison Square Garden.
Davis and the Dallas Mavericks are set to visit Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). They'll be in Brooklyn the night before and Davis (adductor) is listed as doubtful for that matchup with the Nets.
As dire as that sounds, a report from the Associated Press says "there's a good chance" that Davis returns to action at some point during the Mavericks' four-game road trip that begins with a back-to-back in the city. The doubtful designation for Monday's game is the first time he has had one beyond "out" since he first landed on Dallas' medical report.
Davis is the de facto new face of the Dallas Mavericks after his involvement in the team's infamous trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks, ironically enough, faced the Lakers hours in what became their final game with Davis on their ledgers on Feb. 1 but he did not play due to a different injury. News of the trade for Doncic broke shortly after the contest, a 128-112 Los Angeles victory.
He has played but one game in North Texas, as his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8 was cut short due to the injury. He was one of many medical casualties the Mavericks have endured since trading Doncic, a list that includes Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II.
Entering this week, the Mavericks (34-37) are tied with Phoenix for the fourth and final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament but the Suns own the tiebreaker. After the metropolitan doubleheader, the Mavs go to Orlando and Chicago on Thursday and Saturday respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!