Mavericks Could Play Spoiler vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks have a dozen games left on their schedule, and that stretch begins when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.
The Mavs look very different from the last time they played the Knicks back on Nov. 27, which feels like ancient history for Dallas.
The Mavs won 129-114 in Dallas to claim victory and Kyrie Irving had 23 points in the win. Dallas did not have Luka Doncic that day, and the team won't have him either for this one after trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1.
So, Dallas has found a way to win against New York without Luka before, and it could do the same to clinch the season series, especially with Jalen Brunson on the sidelines with a sprained ankle.
Brunson may be out for the Knicks, but Anthony Davis could return for the Mavericks. Davis was acquired by Dallas for Doncic in that infamous deal and played in just one game for the team before re-aggravating his adductor injury.
Davis hasn't played for the Mavs since his debut, and he is warming up to get back. If Davis is back for the Mavs, it should make Karl-Anthony Towns' job a little more difficult as Dallas would have a strong post presence that the offense has sorely been lacking.
Not only has Davis been out, but so has Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, giving the team a lot of size trouble.
That being said, the Mavs are playing desperate as they fight for the No. 10 seed, which gives out the final Play-In Tournament berth, so Dallas needs this win to keep pace with the Phoenix Suns.
When the stakes are much higher for one team, it makes the job a little harder.
Even though the Knicks have two full days of rest compared to the Mavericks' zero, New York cannot underestimate Dallas.
