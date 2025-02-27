All Knicks

Pistons Center Linked to Knicks

The New York Knicks could look to make a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are in need of a backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns after the team neglected to address the position at the trade deadline.

The Knicks hope Mitchell Robinson can return from his ankle surgery and fill that role, but there is reason to believe that his absence has kept him on the shelf for too long and he won't be as effective as he was before the injury.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Knicks should look to replace Robinson this offseason with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

"Stewart doesn't have the same defensive chops (as [Robert] Williams or [Mitchell] Robinson), but he doesn't share their durability issues, either. Stewart never runs short on toughness or energy on the game's less glamorous end, and he's been an adequate outside shooter before," Buckley writes.

While Stewart is incredibly talented, he doesn't necessarily make this roster that much better. The Knicks have their set rotation of guys and have their offensive contributors doing what is necessary. Stewart wouldn't add something that the team already has.

The Knicks need defense, defense and more defense. Stewart doesn't help with that. His physicality could make him a stronger defender, but he lacks the size that the Knicks also don't have down low in the post.

The Knicks want Robinson in that role, but his unavailability over the course of the entire season makes him ineffective for the job. Therefore, the Knicks should look for a new center, though Stewart cannot be the only addition if they end up pursuing him.

The Knicks begin a quick two-game road trip to the southeastern part of the United States tomorrow as they take on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the talented Memphis Grizzlies.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News