Pistons Center Linked to Knicks
The New York Knicks are in need of a backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns after the team neglected to address the position at the trade deadline.
The Knicks hope Mitchell Robinson can return from his ankle surgery and fill that role, but there is reason to believe that his absence has kept him on the shelf for too long and he won't be as effective as he was before the injury.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Knicks should look to replace Robinson this offseason with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.
"Stewart doesn't have the same defensive chops (as [Robert] Williams or [Mitchell] Robinson), but he doesn't share their durability issues, either. Stewart never runs short on toughness or energy on the game's less glamorous end, and he's been an adequate outside shooter before," Buckley writes.
While Stewart is incredibly talented, he doesn't necessarily make this roster that much better. The Knicks have their set rotation of guys and have their offensive contributors doing what is necessary. Stewart wouldn't add something that the team already has.
The Knicks need defense, defense and more defense. Stewart doesn't help with that. His physicality could make him a stronger defender, but he lacks the size that the Knicks also don't have down low in the post.
The Knicks want Robinson in that role, but his unavailability over the course of the entire season makes him ineffective for the job. Therefore, the Knicks should look for a new center, though Stewart cannot be the only addition if they end up pursuing him.
The Knicks begin a quick two-game road trip to the southeastern part of the United States tomorrow as they take on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the talented Memphis Grizzlies.
