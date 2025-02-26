Insider: Optimism for Knicks Center's Weekend Return
New York Knicks fans have waited nearly 10 months to see Mitchell Robinson again. Two-to-four more days should be nothing.
The Knicks' world is inching toward Robinson's seventh season debut in New York, one long delayed by ankle injuries aggravated during last spring's postseason series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson is back on the Knicks practice floor and some reports, including one from Shams Charania of ESPN, said he could be back in action this week.
But Robinson was once again an automatic absence on the injury report for Wednesday's visit from, ironically enough, the 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN)—though SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley hinted that the magic moment could still come
"Robinson has been getting through practices without issue since the Knicks returned All Star break," Begley said, admitting that Knicks fans would be justified in being "tired of the topic." "[He’s] not playing Wednesday against Philadelphia, but there was optimism earlier this week about Robinson returning against Memphis on Friday or Miami on Sunday."
"It all depends on how he feels after workouts. But there’s been optimism about Robinson making his season debut this weekend."
Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, originally dealt with his ankle woes in December 2023 and missed nearly three months before returning to the floor. He partook in last year's postseason run as a reserve, but endured further injury during an encounter with 76ers star Joel Embiid. As Begley noted, the Knicks (37-20) face the Memphis Grizzles on the road on Friday night before moving onto South Beach to face the Miami Heat.
Knicks fans have yearned to see Robinson's defense back in the lineup after a brutal weekend that saw their team yield a combined 260 points in consecutive losses to Cleveland and Boston. The Knicks stand on solid ground in the Eastern Conference playoff picture but fell to 0-7 against the top three teams in the NBA this season.
Time will tell if Robinson retains the starting five spot he has held for most of his Knicks career. Head coach Tom Thibodeau notably referred to Robinson as "our starting center" during the lead-up to the Sixers' visit, which should only fuel speculation until he is back at full strength.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!