Elite Knicks Showed Up vs. Celtics in Game 6
The New York Knicks are bound for the Eastern Conference Finals after a win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to claim victory on the series.
The Knicks pulled off an impressive 38-point victory to win the series and come out on top.
The Athletic insider Fred Katz called the Game 6 win a "masterclass."
"The Knicks defended. They sprinted back in transition. Every one of them. They throttled the Celtics, who looked like they gave all they had Wednesday with nothing more left for Game 6," Katz wrote.
"The Knicks swarmed the basketball. They attacked the rim. Towns wrecked the Celtics down low with more physicality than he’d shown earlier in the week. He pulled up for transition 3s, which the team hadn’t prioritized enough. Robinson locked down multiple Celtics on the same possession on just about each possession he played. Hart broke the laws of physics. He was everywhere. Miles “Deuce” McBride swatted the block of his career into the Madison Square Garden backboard.
Jalen Brunson was Jalen Brunson. Anunoby was the best version of himself, as was Bridges."
"This was the elite version of the Knicks the organization believed it was creating this past summer. Now, they are in the conference finals."
The Knicks have been preaching a goal all year long to play their best basketball when it mattered most, and a win like this makes it seem like that has been accomplished.
After some gutsy wins on the road to start off the series, the Knicks' offense carried them to victory in Game 4 to go up 3-1, and while things didn't work out to clinch in Game 5, they made sure they didn't squash their opportunity to close things out on their home floor.
