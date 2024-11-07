Former Coach Shares Exciting Comparison For Knicks Signing
Matt Ryan hasn't played a minute with the New York Knicks, but he might have already dealt with the most dangerous metropolitan basketball has to offer.
Ryan's rise to the Knicks, shortly after the team's G League affiliate in Westchester made him the top pick in its draft last weekend, won't offer him his first metropolitan minutes, as he previously starred with Iona Prep in New Rochelle. As a Gael, Ryan won the Mr. New York Basketball title previously earned by renowned names such as Kenny Anderson, Jamal Mashburn, Stephon Marbury, Elton Brand and Sebastian Telfair.
“He’s forged in the Catholic league, he’s played at a high level all throughout his life, and he’s excelled at every place," Ryan's high school coach Steve Alvarado said in an interview with Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "I think [he brings] mental toughness and also some physical toughness. You can’t survive in the Catholic League and become Mr. New York Basketball without being physically tough."
Ryan played his success in the Catholic League into a collegiate career that worked through Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga. He has since embarked on a nomadic professional tenure that has afforded him NBA minutes in Boston, Los Angeles, Minnesota and New Orleans.
Ryan has an immediate opportunity to make an impact on the Knicks' depth fortunes after they were left relatively depleted followings the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Another one of Ryan's high school coaches, Vic Quirolo, offered a sterling comparison that should enthuse any New York concerned about the team's three-point hopes.
"I think [the Knicks] have a lot of guys who aren’t just pure shooters,” Quirolo told Zagoria. “But he’s one of those guys that’s a pure shooter, that’s his expertise. I don’t think they have too many of those guys. I think they lost Donte [DiVincenzo], and I think he can definitely maybe fill that role a little bit for them.”
DiVincenzo, of course, is best known in metropolitan circles for his sterling single season in New York, one that saw him set the franchise's one-year record for most successful three-pointers at 283. With DiVincenzo shipped to Minnesota in the deal that acquired Towns, the Knicks (3-3) rank No. 28 in three-pointers attempted through six games.
It's possible that Ryan, a career 41.1 percent three-point shooter, can help somewhat soothe those concerns.
“He just wants to play,” Quirolo said. “He’s itching to get back in there, get back on a team and contribute and be part of the whole mix. He’s extremely happy.”
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!