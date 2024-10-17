All Knicks

Former Knicks Guard Calls Out Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have been criticized by a former player this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings (3) reacts after defeating the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Throughout the offseason, former New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings has not held back about his opinions on the present-day team.

On a podcast appearance back in July, Jennings didn't appear to be a fan of New York's 'Nova Knicks strategy.

"Ain’t nobody scared of that s***," Jennings said on "Gil's Arena." "This ain’t college, f*** out of here. This ain’t f***ing college.”

This prompted Hart to respond to Jennings' criticism at media day earlier this month.

"If you never won anything in your life, you can't talk about winning," Hart said via Sam Schube ofGQ Sports. "For guys who've only been losers to talk about how to win is foolish to me."

Now, Jennings has clapped back, calling out Hart in particular in a recent interview with HoopsHype.

"Never won in life? Well, maybe if they win a title in New York, then he’ll have won something. He should be glad they made those two trades just now or they wouldn’t even have a shot at competing. We’ll see what happens this year," Jennings said.

Hart does have a 2016 NCAA Championship under his belt, which may not mean much as a professional, but it's still an accomplishment that he holds close to his heart, and it is something that comes into play with the Knicks since he did win that championship with two of his star teammates.

The Knicks were competing last season before making the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Jennings does bring up a valid point. They are now much stronger contenders after making those trades.

Perhaps Hart will see this and use it as motivation and fuel to help him and the Knicks prove Jennings wrong as they go into the regular season, which begins next week against the Boston Celtics.

