Former Knicks Guard Makes Big Career Move
A former New York Knicks reserve is shaking things up for his next act.
Per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Shake Milton will join Serbian club Partizan Belgrade. Milton has played with six teams since entering the Association as second-round pick out of Southern Methodist in 2018.
Milton, 28, spent six games with the Knicks during the 2023-24 campaign after he was claimed off of waivers from the Detroit Pistons. He also had four showings during the Knicks' run in the 2024 NBA playoffs, which saw them down his former employers in Philadelphia before bowing out to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. His most notable showing in blue-and-orange was a seven-point tally with three rebounds and two assists in a blowout win over Toronto.
He currently stands as a bit of footnote in Knicks history, as he was involved in the polarizing trade for Mikal Bridges with the Brooklyn Nets, the first such deal between crosstown rivals since 1983.
The former Mustang was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in December, averaging 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 27 yellow appearances. He was released on Saturday after the Lakers added reported Knicks target Marcus Smart.
Partizan Belgrade is one of the most accomplished squads in Europe. To date, it is the lone Serbian squad to face an NBA team, engaging with a doubleheader with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, the latter featuring future Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.
Notable Partizan alumni include Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vlade Divac, Dante Exum, Nenad Kristic, Jan Vesely and 2017 Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina.
