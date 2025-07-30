Free Agent Signing Gives Knicks Options
The New York Knicks are a team that has experimented with having a pair of big men on the floor.
That was seen last season with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns sharing the court during the playoffs, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Now, with Guerschon Yabusele in the fold after he signed a contract with the Knicks in free agency, the team can explore this lineup phenomenon further.
"One of the biggest leaguewide storylines from last season was the re-emergence of double big lineups. All across the league, teams were having success with two titans in the frontcourt," Forbes contributor Mat Issa wrote.
"The Knicks were not immune to this trend, as they posted a net rating of +8.3 in the 165 minutes that Towns and Mitchell Robinson shared the floor (per PBP Stats)."
"... Yabusele gives the Knicks another key to unlocking their best lineup. Now, the Knicks have more lineup versatility/flexibility in the event that one of Towns/Robinson is injured or gets into foul trouble."
Yabusele played at center for the Philadelphia 76ers a lot last season with Joel Embiid on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. That should have him well-prepared to attack that same role with the Knicks this season if that's what head coach Mike Brown feels is best.
Brown wasn't the head coach for the Knicks last season, so he may decide to go in a completely different direction. Regardless of what he ends up deciding to do, Yabusele gives him some options.
Brown can utilize Yabusele in a power forward role or even a small-ball center spot depending on what lineup the other team is working with. Having players like that makes a coach's job a little easier when trying to find the right combination that can work together.
