Warriors' Steve Kerr Hits Major Milestone With Knicks Defeat
It's safe to say that Steve Kerr has acquired plenty of dubs at the helm of the Dubs. His latest, a 97-94 triumph over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, proved historic.
With the narrow yet emphatic triumph over the visiting Knicks, Kerr became the all-time winningest head coach in Golden State Warriors history. Kerr broke a tie with the late Al Attles in his 11th season at the San Francisco helm.
Following the game, Kerr was gifted a game ball gifted to him by the Attles family, led by Al's widow Wilhelmina. The Chase Center videoboard also regaled Kerr with a congratulatory video featuring well-wishes from fellow active NBA head coaches Willie Green (New Orleans), Eric Spoelstra (Miami), former Knicks player/front office presence Phil Jackson, and former NBA coach Mike Brown.
Jackson coached Kerr during his days as a player in Chicago while Brown and Green served on his championship staffs in Golden State.
"The record, it's kind of surreal to even think that this could happen, but it's a reflection of our organizational strength, stability and a talent level over the last 11 years since I've been here," Kerr said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "I'm incredibly lucky to be part of this organization and part of this city and very humbled by the honor because of Al's greatness and what he means to the franchise."
Under Kerr's watch, the Warriors have won four NBA championships (2015, 2017-18, 2022) and an NBA-best 558 games, including a single-season record 73 during the 2015-16 campaign. Kerr took the Warriors job in 2014 and the Knicks were said to be interested in his services after moving on from Mike Woodson.
Saturday's win was Golden State's seventh in a row as it seeks to return to the postseason after bowing out in last year's Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
Appropriately, staples of Kerr's term rose to occasion in the historic outing: Stephen Curry, fresh off sinking his 4,000th career three-pointer, scored 28 points while Draymond Green delivered the de facto dagger amidst a lasting controversy.
"It's incredible," Green said in his postgame interview with Lisa Salters of ABC (h/t Digit Sports App on X). "I'm thankful that I've been here, actually, for every single one of his wins. But he's a special guy. He's made this place a special place. He came in here and got us over the top and we've been kind of heading on that trajectory ever since. We're lucky to have such a winner like that."
Kerr and Co. will go for win No. 559 on Monday night when Golden State hosts the Denver Nuggets (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).
