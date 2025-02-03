All Knicks

Rockets Stars to Miss Knicks Game

The New York Knicks will miss out on playing some of the top players on the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are set to play against the Houston Rockets tonight, but their opponent won't be at full strength.

The Rockets haven't had starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. for a month as he has been sidelined with a broken hand, but he isn't the only Houston starter out tonight.

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is also missing the game as he deals with an ankle injury. On top of that, All-Star center Alperen Sengun is missing his third straight game with a calf injury.

VanVleet, 30, is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He is also while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from downtown.

Sengun, 22, is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field in 46 appearances for the Rockets this season.

The Rockets have played a lot in the last week or so, and that has taken a toll on the bodies of the top players that have been carrying the squad all year long.

Now, they face the Knicks, who are hurt themselves with OG Anunoby set to miss the contest with a foot sprain.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News