Rockets Stars to Miss Knicks Game
The New York Knicks are set to play against the Houston Rockets tonight, but their opponent won't be at full strength.
The Rockets haven't had starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. for a month as he has been sidelined with a broken hand, but he isn't the only Houston starter out tonight.
Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is also missing the game as he deals with an ankle injury. On top of that, All-Star center Alperen Sengun is missing his third straight game with a calf injury.
VanVleet, 30, is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He is also while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from downtown.
Sengun, 22, is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field in 46 appearances for the Rockets this season.
The Rockets have played a lot in the last week or so, and that has taken a toll on the bodies of the top players that have been carrying the squad all year long.
Now, they face the Knicks, who are hurt themselves with OG Anunoby set to miss the contest with a foot sprain.
