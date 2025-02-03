Five Questions Ahead of Rockets vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are looking to rebound from their latest loss against the Los Angeles Lakers as their homestand continues against the Houston Rockets.
With a lot on the line going into tonight's game, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI contributor Trenton Whiting to learn more about the current state of affairs for the Knicks' next opponent.
What are the Rockets set to do with the trade deadline this week?
The Rockets likely will hold serve this trade deadline. Jae'Sean Tate is a player who's raised his value recently, but Houston is valuing depth while it's dealing with some key injuries.
What’s one thing people should know about the Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?
Their speed and size can't be seen in a stat sheet. Whether or not they always make the best decisions is one thing, but they'll always be a physically and athletically imposing team.
The Rockets have catapulted from the lottery to No. 2 in the West. How sustainable is their success?
Their success is sustainable because its foundation is in their defensive identity. Shots don't fall every game, but defense travels regardless of location or situation.
If the Rockets lose to the Knicks, what would be the reason why?
If the Rockets lose, it'll be due to another inefficient shooting night offensively. Alperen Sengun may come back to assist in creating quality looks, but his teammates still have to convert their opportunities. That's one thing they failed at against the Nets.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I think Sengun's return will stimulate Houston's shooting percentage against the Knicks, but New York is looking to bounce back after losing against the Lakers. They were rolling before their loss to Los Angeles, and they'll continue their roll against the Rockets.
