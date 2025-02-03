Knicks Rule Out OG Anunoby vs. Rockets
The New York Knicks are playing tonight at home against the Houston Rockets, but they won't have at least one key player in the lineup.
According to The Athletic insider James Edwards III, the Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby for tonight's game against the Rockets with a right foot sprain.
Anunoby, 27, left the team's last game against the Los Angeles Lakers just two minutes into the second half after suffering a non-contact injury.
The Knicks are playing in a back-to-back over the next two nights, so this could be just a precautionary move with another game tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors.
That being said, the Knicks need to do everything in their power to keep Anunoby healthy for the long run. The numbers have shown that the Knicks are far better over the last two seasons with Anunoby on the court, so New York needs to ensure that he is out there for the long haul.
The Rockets are also coming into tonight's game with some key injuries. Fred VanVleet is out for the Rockets, while All-Star center Alperen Sengun is questionable with a calf injury.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
