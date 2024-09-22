Insider: Knicks Could Have Option in Former Top Pick
Could 2018's No. 1 get a second chance with the New York Knicks?
Insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post added Deandre Ayton's name to the metropolitan rumor mill as he curated a list of potential interior additions that shore up the Knicks' depth at the five.
While there are plenty of familiar faces (I.e. Walker Kessler, Robert Williams III, four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns), the current Portland Trail Blazer is a relatively new name to the mainstream proceedings.
"The former No. 1 overall pick has been largely underwhelming given the hype (he was drafted before Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but there are few centers with the physical capabilities of Ayton and, most important to this exercise, he plays for a bad team with too many centers," Bondy analyzed. "The Blazers are bound to make moves if they struggle again."
Ayton would further fuel the Knicks' apparent obsession with former Phoenix Suns, as Mikal Bridges, Marcus Morris, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are all on board for the ride this year. The Arizona alum previously partook in the Suns' run to the 2021 Finals with Bridges and Payne before he was dealt with Portland in the multi-pronged deal that sent Blazers franchise face Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.
Despite being overshadowed by the draftees that came after him, Ayton would certainly be a serviceable spell option to presumed starting five Mitchell Robinson, having pulled in at least 10 rebounds a game in each of his first six seasons.
Portland will likely be on the Knicks' speed dial if they're still looking for interior help by the trade deadline: to Bondy's point, the rebuilding Blazers have a surplus in length: Ayton is the presumed starting center but the Blazers also carry Williams and Duop Reath. Portland also used an early draft pick on Connecticut's Donovan Clingan, which only heightens the possibility of an interior fire sale come February.
