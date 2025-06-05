Insider: Knicks Made Trade Offer For Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks have been linked to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant for months, and more has been revealed in regards to the situation.
"There was some mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline," ESPN insider Shams Charania said. "The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Obviously, there was no Kevin Durant trade. We'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks."
It's clear that the Knicks and Durant have mutual interest, and with a new coach coming in, adding a star of the future Hall-of-Famer's caliber could be the best case scenario for New York.
With only one year remaining on Durant's deal, the Knicks won't have to pay a king's ransom to acquire him. Most of New York's future assets were dealt in the trades to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges last offseason, giving the Knicks very little to work with for this year's transactions.
Towns might be the player the Suns eye as a potential piece returning in a Durant deal. He has three years left on his contract and he played alongside Suns star Devin Booker in their collegiate season at Kentucky a decade ago. The pair have remained close since their college days and have expressed interest in teaming up in the NBA.
A move like this could be what the Knicks need to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference, as a dynamic duo of Durant and Jalen Brunson could rival some of the best in the league.
The Knicks want to take a massive swing this offseason, and Durant is certainly the kind of player that would put New York in position to perform better in 2026.
