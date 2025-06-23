Isaiah Hartenstein Prevails in NBA Finals' Battle of Former Knicks
Having provided the thunder for the Thunder, former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is officially an NBA champion.
Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder officially ended the 2024-25 season on a high note, bringing the first major professional sports championship to The 405 with a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
With the Knicks unable to offer an sizable contract to Hartenstein due to collective bargaining agreement restrictions, the veteran center moved on from Manhattan after two seasons to sign a three-year, $73 million contract with the Thunder.
Having fallen to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of last year's postseason thanks in part to rebounding that left plenty to be desired, Oklahoma City brought Hartenstein aboard after a career-best season in New York, which saw him take over the starting center's spot from the injured Mitchell Robinson.
Hartenstein lived up to the expectations and then some, averaging a double-double at 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in 57 appearances. With Hartenstein in tow, the Thunder rose from 27th to 11th in rebounds per game and posted a franchise-best 68 wins.
With its win over the Pacers, who carried the services of former Knicks lottery hero Obi Toppin, the Thunder captures the second NBA championship in franchise history and its first since future New York coach Lenny Wilkens helped the team, then known as the Seattle SuperSonics, take down the Washington Bullets in 1979.
In addition to Hartenstein, former Knicks staffers David Akinyooye and Dave Bliss will each earn rings as assistants on Mark Daigneault's coaching staff. Oklahoma City reserves Ousmane Dieng and Ajay Mitchell were originally Knicks picks before draft night trades while Kenrich Williams briefly spent time with New York's G League club in Westchester.
