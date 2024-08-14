Jacob Toppin Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
The Toppin surname will continue to linger on the New York Knicks' roster.
The Knicks announced on Wednesday that Jacob Toppin would return to the team on two-way contract, bringing him back for a second season. Toppin is the younger brother of Obi, one of the Knicks' first-round picks from 2020.
The younger Toppin was signed by the Knicks as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky last summer. He played nine games with the NBA squad (including one against his brother when the Knicks visited the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 30) but spent most of his time with the G League club in Westchester.
His most notable NBA contribution to date was an 11-point showing over 17 minutes in a February loss to Orlando, one where the Knicks' roster was depleted by injuries just before the All-Star break. Toppin did not partake in most of the Knicks' Summer League slate due to an undisclosed injury but scored 24 total points on over 52 percent shooting, along with eight rebounds and six assists, over two appearances.
In White Plains, Toppin played 25 games, averaging 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. He later partook in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, following in his brother's footsteps. The younger Toppin placed third behind two-time defending champion/fellow G League rep Mac McClung and Boston All-Star Jaylen Brown.
It's been a busy offseason for the Toppin family: though the Pacers originally opted not to extend his rookie contract that came over from New York, Obi inked a $58 million deal that will keep him in Indianapolis for the next four seasons.
The signing of Toppin takes up the last of three two-way contract slots afforded to the Knicks. The previous two were signed by their final couple of draft picks, Kevin McCullar and Ariel Hukporti.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!