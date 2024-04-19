Villanova Legend Praises Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
Former Villanova Wildcat Ed Pinckney loves the way New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is taking care of his successors.
Pinckney is ready to take in the Knicks' upcoming NBA playoff trek, one formed by the efforts of former Villanova alumni Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. The headliner of Villanova's legendary championship group from 1985 sang Thibodeau's praises in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
“I coached at Villanova (under Jay Wright). I coached at Minnesota (under Randy Whittman). Great coaches,” said Pinckney told Bondy. “But their preparation was different. I played in Miami and the Heat Culture and all that stuff is great, too. But game-time preparation?”
“Not everybody coaches the same way. Tom’s way is to be the best-prepared coach.”
Pinckney, who built a 12-year NBA playing career after partaking in Villanova's legendary championship upset win over Patrick Ewing and Georgetown, collaborated with Thibodeau as one of his assistants in both Chicago and Minnesota. The Bronx native currently serves in the Houston Rockets' scouting department but has taken in the Knicks' affairs with great interest.
Thibodeau's fourth year with the Knicks may be his magnum opus: despite several major injuries (including the continued absence of three-time All-Star Julius Randle), New York won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, reaching both landmarks for the first time since 2013. The Villanova-dominated playoff effort ironically begins against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Pinckney praised the way Thibodeau has had his Knicks prepared despite the myriad of medical emergencies.
“You don’t watch the Knicks and say, ‘That guy is out of place,’" Pinckney said. “It’s taken for granted. But that’s what he does for his players and his coaches and it works well.”
