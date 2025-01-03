All Knicks

Josh Hart Helping Knicks in Key Areas

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is making an impact when it matters most.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is fresh off of a pair of double-doubles in his last two games as he continues to make his mark for his team.

Hart is only growing more comfortable in his role with the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau is happy with what he has seen.

“He’s done it since he’s been here," Thibodeau said about running the offense h/t Posting and Toasting.

"I like the way Josh [plays] because of his rebounding and his ability to push the ball. I think those are the hardest fast breaks to stop. And so we want as many easy baskets as we can get. Want as many layups as we can get.”

It's Hart's job to make things easier for the Knicks, and he has grown into becoming really good at doing just that.

Thibodeau believes this makes him a great fit next to Jalen Brunson on the floor together.

“The thing that we want to establish is to play with pace, to get it up the floor fast and then create movement. And once we create the movement, we want everyone playing to their strengths," Thibodeau said.

“What it does is it gives us another weapon for Jalen. So you have to guard Jalen off the dribble, but then you also have to guard him off the pass. And some guys are better off the dribble and not as good off the pass. We try to take advantage of it that way, and then we get the defense to react to us."

If Hart can continue to be that secondary playmaker the Knicks need him to be doing all of the dirty work, the team can make a pretty deep playoff run this year.

Hart and the Knicks are on the floor tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

