Josh Hart Plays Ultimate Role for Knicks
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has been part of some key moments for the team this week.
In the win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hart had a triple-double, proving to be valuable in several facets of the game. Yet, in the loss against the Chicago Bulls, Hart committed a crucial foul that ultimately led to the Knicks losing.
Though he may not be the star of the team, Hart has been in the thick of things for the Knicks, and he has turned into an important figure.
“Teams that have always won have players who fit that mold," Hart said about his role h/t Posting and Toasting. "Teams now are trying to focus on getting their couple of stars and then find those guys who fit around them. ... I think (the appreciation for glue guys) has always been there, but it’s starting to get a little bit more love now.”
As someone who does a little bit of everything, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a lot of appreciation and respect for Hart's game.
“[Hart] brings pace," Thibodeau said. "He can push the ball and make a play and play off people. He’s a great cutter. And so, he’s just a basketball player. He’s comfortable in the paint, he’s comfortable at the rim. He’s comfortable just making plays in transition. He can initiate offense for you. He can guard everyone. He has a great knack for the ball. Range rebounds. Go get them from anywhere. Give you extra possessions. I think that goes a long way. Those hustle plays are huge for the team.”
While he may not have the largest stats or get the most attention in the media or in scouting reports, Hart is absolutely key for the Knicks. The team wouldn't function the same without him, and he continuously shows how important he can be for the Knicks.
Normally, if Hart plays well, the Knicks are doing well, and if he isn't, the team suffers. That makes him arguably the most important player on the team.
