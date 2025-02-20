All Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Represent Knicks on All-NBA Team

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns may make an All-NBA team for the third time in his career.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying arguably his best season in the NBA in his first year in the Big Apple.

After nine seasons with the Wolves, Towns was traded to the Knicks just before the start of the season, but he has come back down to earth and produced one of the best campaigns in the league for New York.

Towns is averaging 24.7 points and a career-best 13.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks in the first half of the season.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that Towns is worthy of being named to the All-NBA Third Team this season.

"Already one of the best floor-stretching bigs in history, Karl-Anthony Towns has added to his offensive repertoire by developing into one of the most effective drivers in the league," Hughes writes.

"KAT's skill in attacking the basket and his prowess from beyond the arc are tied together. Defenses have to overreact to him as a pick-and-pop threat, and he's capitalizing on all those frenzied scrambles by blowing past closeouts and getting all the way to the cup."

"No one has ever put up at least 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 made threes per game (let alone knocked them down at a 43.8 percent clip), but Towns is on pace to become the first."

"Lastly, while Towns' role requires far less self-creation or time on the ball than Brunson's, it's worth noting he's the one with the more positive on-off impact on the Knicks' attack."

Other players listed on the Third Team were Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Dallas Mavericks future Hall-of-Famer Kyrie Irving, Detroit Pistons former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

If Towns can keep playing at the level he's been at, he should unquestionably be given All-NBA honors.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News