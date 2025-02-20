Karl-Anthony Towns Could Represent Knicks on All-NBA Team
New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying arguably his best season in the NBA in his first year in the Big Apple.
After nine seasons with the Wolves, Towns was traded to the Knicks just before the start of the season, but he has come back down to earth and produced one of the best campaigns in the league for New York.
Towns is averaging 24.7 points and a career-best 13.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks in the first half of the season.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that Towns is worthy of being named to the All-NBA Third Team this season.
"Already one of the best floor-stretching bigs in history, Karl-Anthony Towns has added to his offensive repertoire by developing into one of the most effective drivers in the league," Hughes writes.
"KAT's skill in attacking the basket and his prowess from beyond the arc are tied together. Defenses have to overreact to him as a pick-and-pop threat, and he's capitalizing on all those frenzied scrambles by blowing past closeouts and getting all the way to the cup."
"No one has ever put up at least 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 made threes per game (let alone knocked them down at a 43.8 percent clip), but Towns is on pace to become the first."
"Lastly, while Towns' role requires far less self-creation or time on the ball than Brunson's, it's worth noting he's the one with the more positive on-off impact on the Knicks' attack."
Other players listed on the Third Team were Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Dallas Mavericks future Hall-of-Famer Kyrie Irving, Detroit Pistons former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
If Towns can keep playing at the level he's been at, he should unquestionably be given All-NBA honors.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!