Longtime Analyst Makes Knicks, Russell Westbrook Case
One longtime NBA analyst believes that the New York Knicks should take another look at Russell Westbrook.
The 2017 NBA MVP remains a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets. Though there hasn't been much on the recent rumor mill connecting him to Manhattan—SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley previously hinted at "mutual interest" in late June—longtime analyst Rachel Nichols made the case for a Knicks-Westbrook pairing while speaking with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
"[The Knicks are] a team that needs a guy like him, that actually has a slot for a guy like him," Nichols proposed. "I think he would flourish in New York. I think New York fans would love him, and I think he would be able to fill that sort of vet energy role really well."
"They just got to get the rest of the guys on the team to sign on, because this is not a decision that a front office makes alone."
To that latter point, the accomplished point guard Westbrook would probably be hard-pressed to immediately leap into the New York lineup, which is already backed up the brim with backcourt talent. New York upgraded the department earlier this offseason by bringing in 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, one of the recent prized offseason acquisitions in New York alongside Guerschon Yabusele.
New York Post insider Stefan Bondy previously remarked that there was "no clear path" to consistent minutes for Westbrook, nothing that he's "not the type [of player] to sit comfortably on the bench." Westbrook is also overcoming offseason hand surgery, the procedure performed shortly before he turned down a seven-figure player option from Denver.
Even with those drawbacks, the Knicks may still have plenty of reasons to keep Westbrook on their radar. While Westbrook is probably no longer at his MVP level, he averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 assists mostly off the Nuggets' bench. Both numbers would be most welcome on the Knicks' own second unit, which ranked dead last in the Association in bench scoring last season.
New York currently has space for one more veteran's minimum contract left on their roster. Westbrook's fellow former Los Angeles Clipper Ben Simmons has emerged as a name to fill that role, though the three-time All-Star has yet to reveal his decision in a multi-pronged bidding war.
