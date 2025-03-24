A Phoenix Suns-New York Knicks Brawl Led To Pat Riley Ripping Pants
There must be something about New York Knicks coaches and interrupting brawls.
A few years before Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy tried to stop a fight during a Miami Heat-New York game, Pat Riley was involved in a similar incident.
In 1993, Phoenix Suns guard Kevin Johnson started an altercation with Knicks guard Doc Rivers. It led to a bench-clearing incident that included Riley trying to intervene. Riley ripped his pants while falling to the ground in an attempt to break things up.
"In fact, I've got to give him credit," Suns coach Paul Westphal said. "That guy was down there pulling people off. He was down there on the bottom of the pile. He must have a clothes deal or something because he didn't care if he got a rip or sweaty or whatever. He's a tough guy. You've got to take your hat off to him."
The game featured 12 technical fouls. The most scrutinized player was Greg Anthony, who entered the fray despite being in street clothes.
"My concern is how can a guy in street clothes come on the court and take a cheap punch and not get severely reprimanded for that," Johnson said.
Anthony was suspended five games and fined $20,500.
"It should be the worst fine ever implemented by the NBA," Suns guard Danny Ainge said. "For a guy coming off the bench in street clothes and cheap-shotting the star player, for any player for that matter."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
