Mavs Guard Named Knicks Top Trade Target
The New York Knicks have already made a couple of significant trades in the lead-up to the 2024-25 NBA season, but they may not be entirely done dealing.
The Knicks are rumored to still be active in the trade market, and they have until the February deadline to make more moves.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has put together a list of each team's top potential trade targets, and for New York, he named Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy.
"Hardy played less as a sophomore in 2023-24 than he did as a rookie, and it's hard to see him ever settling into a major on-ball role as long as Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are running the offense in Dallas," Hughes wrote. "The Knicks lost some playmaking in the Towns deal, and Hardy, who can get his own looks off the dribble, profiles as an exciting low-cost option."
The Knicks sacrificed a whole lot of depth this offseason, and while they still do have Miles McBride off the bench, they could still use another reserve backcourt scorer.
Hardy played in 73 games last season, averaging 7.3 points over 13.5 minutes per game on 40.7/36.2/77.6 shooting splits.
Those aren't exactly stellar numbers, but the 22-year-old was significantly better during his rookie campaign when he registered 8.8 points across 14.8 minutes a night while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three-point range.
Hardy actually did not play college basketball, choosing to instead head straight to the G-League. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft but was then immediately dealt to the Mavericks.
While Hardy's playing time was rather sporadic in Dallas, he has shown the ability to be a microwave scorer, which is exactly what the Knicks need off the pine.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!