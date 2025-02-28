All Knicks

10-Year Veteran Connected to Knicks

The New York Knicks could sign an established veteran to finalize their roster before the playoffs.

Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) dribbles the ball while Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0)) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks will have an open roster spot to use as the buyout market begins to fill out.

The Knicks won't be signing some game-changer with this vacant roster spot, but they could look to use it on a veteran that can help enhance the locker room.

The Athletic insider James Edwards III suggested that the Knicks could sign Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson.

"Richardson is another player whose best years are behind him, but the 31-year-old has played in some big games in his career," Edwards writes.

"With Richardson, you’re taking a chance on his competitive level and veteran presence. He feels like a Thibodeau-type guy. Richardson, at 6-foot-6, is another big wing and has spent most of his career being an OK but streaky 3-point shooter.

"His draw, though, at this point in his career are the intangible things."

Richardson played in just eight games for the Heat this season, but a heel injury has prevented him from returning to the court. That could make him a poor option to be the 15th member of the Knicks, but if he is healthy, the team should look further into signing him.

Richardson is a defensive-minded player, so that will be of interest for head coach Tom Thibodeau, but there are a few players who already fit that mold.

The Knicks need to decide how they want to utilize this final roster spot. They can accept it for what it is and pick the player who could best fit in the locker room knowing that he won't play a ton of minutes, or they can also look to try and find the best player who can produce if he is needed to be called upon if injuries start to pile up.

