NBA Changes Knicks vs. 76ers Game Time
The New York Knicks will head to the City of Brotherly Love this week to visit the Philadelphia 76ers, but a slight change has been made to the television schedule, which is altering the start time for the game.
According to 76ers radio host Matt Murphy, the Knicks and Sixers will tip off at 7 p.m. ET as opposed to 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, and the change was made due to the uncertainty of the second game of the doubleheader between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
With the Heat vs. Lakers' game status up in the air following cancellations to games in Los Angeles over the weekend due to the devastating wildfires, ESPN prompted to put the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game as the second matchup on TV.
With the Wolves in the central standard time zone, the latest a game can start there is 8:30 p.m. CT, which explains the reasoning behind pushing the Knicks' start time up by half an hour.
Before the Knicks play the Sixers, they'll have to face off against the Detroit Pistons tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.
