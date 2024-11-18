NBA Releases L2M Report for Knicks vs. Nets Controversy
The NBA recently released its Last Two Minute Report for the New York Knicks' Friday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the 124-122 win, both sides questioned officiating throughout the end of the game, but the L2M Report says otherwise.
The game was chippy, with a shoving match between Dorian Finney-Smith and OG Anunoby. However, the most notable aspect of the game was the officiating.
One of the most notable calls in question, or no-calls in this case, was when Nets guard Dennis Schroder attacked the basket with less than 30 seconds in the game and met Knicks center Ariel Hukporti.
The L2M Report determined that the referees did not make any mistakes in the final two minutes of the game, suggesting that this Knicks win was clean. Of the 10 plays in review, all of them either had the correct call or the correct no-call according to the report.
Four of the calls reviewed involved a Nets player in question, while six were surrounding a Knicks player. Eight plays involved a call or no-call regarding a foul, while two surrounded violations.
