Knicks' Mikal Bridges Rips Tyrese Haliburton's Olympic Post
If his apparent feelings on Tyrese Haliburton are any indication, Mikal Bridges is going to fit right in with the New York Knicks and their fans.
Bridges took apparent offense to a post-Olympic X post from the Indiana Pacers star, who proudly brandished his gold medal despite his lack of playing time in the United States men's national team's 98-87 victory over host nation France on Saturday. Haliburton captioned his post "When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A."
That didn't sit too well with Bridges, who commented, "I hate this" on his Instagram story, followed by a series of emojis depicting a ninja and three crying faces.
Bridges could well be playing up his newly-minted metropolitan status, as Haliburton is one of Manhattan's most notorious active public enemies after his Pacers ended the Knicks' season in last spring's Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Those looking for a personal motive will note that Bridges was left off the Olympic roster after he previously repped America in last summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup. Whereas Bridges (as well as fellow Knicks/Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart) were not asked back, Haliburton was one of two retained, the other being Anthony Edwards (Minnesota).
Despite earning their fifth consecutive Olympic gold, the men's team's run in Paris was not without controversy, as head coach Steve Kerr's minutes distribution served as a lasting talking point.
Haliburton, for example, played in only three games and did not register a single minute in either the gold medal game or the narrow semifinal triumph over Serbia two days prior. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was held out of two, while Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Jrue Holiday (Boston), and Derrick White (Boston) were all sat for one each.
American regulars rose to the occasion for the United States on Saturday: the last of 24 points from Stephen Curry (Golden State) sered as a last-minute dagger while LeBron James (LA Lakers) posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!