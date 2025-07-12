Knicks Center Has Unique Roster Situation
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti is entering his second Las Vegas Summer League run after being the last player chosen in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Hukporti, 23, debuted for the Knicks last season and averaged 1.9 points per game in 25 appearances with the team.
The Knicks accepted his team option for the 2025-26 season, but it comes with a bit of a catch. The Athletic insider John Hollinger looked into Hukporti's situation ahead of his Summer League run with the Knicks.
"Welcome to the most provisional roster spot in the league. Hukporti has a non-guaranteed deal worth $1.98 million, but at the moment has total roster security because keeping the 2024 late second-rounder is the only way the Knicks can stay below the second apron," Hollinger wrote.
"Alas, that job security is only for a few months. Take a closer look at Guerschon Yabusele’s deal for just south of the taxpayer midlevel exception: It left the Knicks enough wiggle room to not only sign a veteran into their 14th roster spot but also to waive Hukporti before his guarantee date in January and sign a veteran for the second half of the season.
"... Anyway, the best way for Hukporti to avert this outcome is to show out in summer league. No pressure."
Hukporti should be one of the top contributors for the Summer League team. He's one of just a handful of Knicks with experience on the NBA roster last season, making him someone the Knicks want to invest in moving forward.
If Hukporti has a good showing in Las Vegas, it could give the Knicks more confidence in having him as a player on the roster for the long haul.
