Knicks Avoid Injury Before Celtics Opener
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are set to do postseason battle and everyone's invited.
Both sides boast blank injury reports with their Eastern Conference Semifinal series set to get underway this week in Beantown. It will be the 15th postseason get-together between the two sides and the first since the Knicks won a six-game decision in 2013's opening round.
Boston had been worried about the statuses of Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday, both of whom made major contributions to last year's championship run.
Holiday missed three games of the Celtics' opening-round series against the Orlando Magic with a hamstring ailment while Brown had been dealing with knee issues that kept him out of one.
The Knicks got out of their own first-round triumph over the Detroit Pistons relatively unscathed. The most notable medical scare undoubtedly came in Game 5 when Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart simultaneously stepped out in the late stages of the contest. The duo checked back to the scorer's table shortly after the incident but they were unable to return until the game was out of hand after New York was unable to get the ncessary clock stoppage to put them back in.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!