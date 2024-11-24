Knicks and Nets Could Remain Trade Partners
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets rejuvenated their crosstown rivalry at the beginning of the 2020s, but that didn't stop them from making a blockbuster trade earlier this year.
The Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for a heap of draft picks back in June, igniting Brooklyn's rebuild. The issue with the Nets is that they still have plenty of veterans left to dump for future assets.
There is a lot of talk early in the season on whether or not the Bridges trade was a fleece from the Nets. The Knicks traded five first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick along with three players to acquire Bridges.
Whether or not this deal favors a particular team, the Knicks and Nets should not be hesitant to make another deal soon. New York still has assets to trade and could look to acquire another veteran to improve depth.
The Nets have three key veterans that would be of service to the Knicks. Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith have been impressive in increased roles in Brooklyn, and contending teams will be lined up for all three players.
New York is in desperate need of a better bench presence, and while other players will be available, those three Nets look like they could fit in Tom Thibodeau's system. Amid Mitchell Robinson's absence, New York's defense has taken a major hit.
Schroder would be a great backup point guard to Jalen Brunson. However, he's less likely to be traded to New York considering the team recently acquired Cameron Payne. Johnson and Finney-Smith are elite 3&D wings who would improve the Knicks' defense but also add a lot to the offense in a smaller role.
The Nets got a haul from the Knicks back in June, and would likely be open for another deal because of this. Don't rule out New York when Brooklyn's veterans become available.
