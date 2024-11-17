Josh Hart Sends Important Reminder About Knicks Start
The New York Knicks are 6-6 through 12 games this season, and they have admittedly not played up to their standard.
But despite not playing to the level they know they are capable of, Knicks wing Josh Hart isn't worried about the results up until now.
“We’re trying to find (our best version). And sometimes when you’re trying to find it, it doesn’t come as quickly as you want," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. "You can get frustrated, and those frustrations affect your energy level, those kinds of things. We’ve just got to understand at the end of the day we’re not going to be the best we’re going to be in game 10 or game 12."
Even though the energy has fluctuated throughout the season, the Knicks are benefitting from other teams in the Eastern Conference also dealing with struggles and injuries.
"The goal is to be the best team we can be in the last game of the season. Hopefully that’s in June, obviously. We can’t get too frustrated with it. We know it’s going to take time," Hart said. “The benefit, at least right now, the benefit of the East is that we’ve been trash this first 11 games and I think we’re fourth in the standings. So East got beat up a little bit early. I guess that’s the benefit to us.”
The Knicks still have a long way to go with 70 games left on the schedule, but as long as they make gradual progress in the months to come, they should be closer to the top of the conference by the end of the year.
The Knicks are back in action tonight for a rematch against their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
