All Knicks

Josh Hart Sends Important Reminder About Knicks Start

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart is comfortable with the team's progress.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are 6-6 through 12 games this season, and they have admittedly not played up to their standard.

But despite not playing to the level they know they are capable of, Knicks wing Josh Hart isn't worried about the results up until now.

“We’re trying to find (our best version). And sometimes when you’re trying to find it, it doesn’t come as quickly as you want," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. "You can get frustrated, and those frustrations affect your energy level, those kinds of things. We’ve just got to understand at the end of the day we’re not going to be the best we’re going to be in game 10 or game 12."

Even though the energy has fluctuated throughout the season, the Knicks are benefitting from other teams in the Eastern Conference also dealing with struggles and injuries.

"The goal is to be the best team we can be in the last game of the season. Hopefully that’s in June, obviously. We can’t get too frustrated with it. We know it’s going to take time," Hart said. “The benefit, at least right now, the benefit of the East is that we’ve been trash this first 11 games and I think we’re fourth in the standings. So East got beat up a little bit early. I guess that’s the benefit to us.”

The Knicks still have a long way to go with 70 games left on the schedule, but as long as they make gradual progress in the months to come, they should be closer to the top of the conference by the end of the year.

The Knicks are back in action tonight for a rematch against their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News