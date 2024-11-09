Knicks Legend Shares Hilarious Response to Dwayne Wade Statue
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has spent enough time with Dwyane Wade both on and off the floor to know that his new statued likeness in Miami hardly resembles the real No. 3.
Of course, one doesn't need the sterling shooting vision of Anthony to see that the Wade statue is a little off, and it went viral for its lack of resemblance to the Miami Heat legend. Anthony got a chance to speak about the phenomenon during a Thursday appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," recalling that he didn't experience the hullaballoo at first as he was attending the unveiling ceremony in person.
"I went to the actual ceremony, so I didn't see it, because I was sitting on the side," Anthony recalled to Fallon. "I got back to the hotel, and somebody sent me a screenshot of it, and I was like, oh, no, we got the wrong thing. This is not (Wade)!"
Anthony and Wade each made names for themselves as hardwood stars of the new century after each earned their Association entry during the 2003 draft. While they never played on the same team in the NBA, the two did earn a pair of Olympic medals together with the United States' men's national basketball team, including a gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
Anthony, one of the top scorers in Knicks history, praised the way that his friend has handled the comedic controversy with humor of his own.
"He's handled it very well. He said, I don't care what it looks like," Anthony said, praising Wade's pariticpation in the molding process before drawing a big laugh with his closer. "He loved the process of it, and just forgot the outcome."
A certain sect of Knicks fans may make a case for Anthony to get his own statue in front of Madison Square Garden, considering his special accomplishments in Manhattan (one of only seven 10,000-point scorers in a Knick uniform). They may however, request tat Anthony pay closer attention to the sculpting.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!