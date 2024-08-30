Knicks Legend Explains Challenges to Become Owner
Even in retirement, New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is trying to figure out defenses.
This time, the future Hall-of-Famer is seeking solve financial defenses, ones that have hampered his path to team ownership. Anthony referenced some of thos challenges in the latest edition of his web series "7PM in Brooklyn," confirming that he has begun saving up for the necessary stake price.
"I'm out there trying to raise money now, trying to raise money with my sports fund, I've been traveling the world," Anthony told co-host The Kid Mero. "It's hard to raise money ... getting people to understand what sports is. It's so much money being spent into sports, and people really don't understand it. People really don't understand sports."
"[The NBA] is a small piece of sports globally. A small piece in the grand scheme of things. This is one market."
Anthony, just over a year into his retirement from the NBA, has kept active by introducing his web series and taking a starring role in the sideline seating at Madison Square Garden while the Knicks engaged in their latest playoff run.
This is far from the first time that he has spoken of team ownership: in June, Anthony told Marc Spears of Andscape that he was "very inspired" to sit in an owner's box, particularly one of an NBA variety.
"As athletes, we’re becoming a lot more powerful in having empowerment, impact, and access now," Anthony told Spears. "The amount of money in the culture we’re in is allowing us to be able to mingle with those guys and have these conversations."
"Doors are actually starting to open because, for one, now they’re not seeing us as just an athlete or just a basketball player ... Now, what you do once you get in those rooms, it’s up to you. But I do think those doors are about to start opening."
