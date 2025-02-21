Karl-Anthony Towns Shouts Out Knicks' Underrated Rookie
The New York Knicks grinded out a narrow win during their first game back from the All-Star festivities against the Chicago Bulls, pulling together a 113-111 victory in an overtime effort at Madison Square Garden.
It was another strong showing from the Knicks' star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a dominating performance, with 32 points and 18 rebounds in his 43 minutes on the floor, leading the entire game in points and continuing his recent hot hand.
But following the game action, Towns made sure to give credit where credit is due around the roster to other contributors –– one of those guys being Knicks' rookie Ariel Hukporti.
"Shoutout also to Hukporti, man," Towns said. "Our rookie was really, really good tonight. He was special. It was a team win, so everyone deserves credit. Mikal, Ariel, Miles, Cam, Precious, I mean everybody, we can go down the list... They all contributed in a big way in big spots in the game."
Hukporti saw a considerable jump in playing time on Thursday night with 17 minutes on the floor, and he made the most of it as the Knicks' backup big –– logging two points, five rebounds, and a block as the man in the middle.
Hukporti made his presence known mid-way through the 4th quarter when stamping a emphatic highlight rejection on Coby White driving to the rim.
With Mitchell Robinson still ramping up his injury recovery and former backup big man Jericho Sims now out of the picture, Hukporti now elevates into a considerable role as the Knicks' backup five for the time being.
So far, the 58th overall selection from this summer is holding down his ground, grabbing the attention of Towns in the process.
It remains to be seen when the Knicks will finally get Robinson back in the picture to help iron out their big man depth, but until then, Hukporti seems to have things covered.
