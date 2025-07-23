Knicks Could Target Former Lakers Guard
The New York Knicks have a couple of different directions they can go in to add to their team this offseason.
There are veterans across the board that are notable, but that shouldn't leave out some under-the-radar players that are looking to prove themselves.
Sporting News contributor Dean Simon listed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin as an option for the Knicks.
"Goodwin's skillset as a member of the Lakers was defined by endless hustle and stick-to-itiveness, and New York might just be the perfect place for the 26-year-old to grow his game and make meaningful contributions to a winning group," Simon wrote.
"Going back to the box score, Goodwin paired his incredible defensive intangibles with a career-best 38.2% shooting clip from three-point range this past season on 2.3 attempts. As a consistent catch-and-shoot option, he also knocked down a blistering 41.9% of his corner three-point looks.
"There's no question that the gritty guard has the potential to affect the outcome of important postseason contests, regardless of where he ends up in the coming weeks or months."
Goodwin was waived over the weekend by the Lakers, who signed Marcus Smart to a two-year, $11 million contract. The Knicks could have been in the mix for Smart, but Goodwin could now become an option for them.
Goodwin has a chip on his shoulder, which makes him a valuable player for whichever team he ends up on for the upcoming season.
The Knicks could benefit from adding a player like that because the team should be playing with a bit of a fire under itself after finishing just two games away from winning the Eastern Conference Finals.
Adding Goodwin could be the move the Knicks need to make in order to take the next collective step as a team.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!