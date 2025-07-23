All Knicks

Knicks Could Target Former Lakers Guard

The New York Knicks could add a former Los Angeles Lakers guard.

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin in action during the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin in action during the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have a couple of different directions they can go in to add to their team this offseason.

There are veterans across the board that are notable, but that shouldn't leave out some under-the-radar players that are looking to prove themselves.

Sporting News contributor Dean Simon listed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin as an option for the Knicks.

"Goodwin's skillset as a member of the Lakers was defined by endless hustle and stick-to-itiveness, and New York might just be the perfect place for the 26-year-old to grow his game and make meaningful contributions to a winning group," Simon wrote.

"Going back to the box score, Goodwin paired his incredible defensive intangibles with a career-best 38.2% shooting clip from three-point range this past season on 2.3 attempts. As a consistent catch-and-shoot option, he also knocked down a blistering 41.9% of his corner three-point looks.

"There's no question that the gritty guard has the potential to affect the outcome of important postseason contests, regardless of where he ends up in the coming weeks or months."

Goodwin was waived over the weekend by the Lakers, who signed Marcus Smart to a two-year, $11 million contract. The Knicks could have been in the mix for Smart, but Goodwin could now become an option for them.

Goodwin has a chip on his shoulder, which makes him a valuable player for whichever team he ends up on for the upcoming season.

The Knicks could benefit from adding a player like that because the team should be playing with a bit of a fire under itself after finishing just two games away from winning the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adding Goodwin could be the move the Knicks need to make in order to take the next collective step as a team.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News