Knicks Could Target Raptors Big Man in Free Agency
The New York Knicks are approaching free agency, and a good fraction of the league will be able to sign with them.
Among those players is Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher, who is a free agent after seven seasons with the Atlantic Division rival.
Boucher spoke with HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto about what he's looking for in his next team.
"I want to be able to help a team win," Boucher said via Scotto.
"I think that I’m able to fill a lot of roles. One thing that’s good about me is you can put me almost anywhere except point guard. I’ll figure out a way to be impactful and consistent. I think I’m at the point where I can be on a team to help them win, play meaningful minutes, have a consistent role, and not hoping or not knowing what’s coming next."
Boucher has been mostly a center throughout his time with the Raptors, but he has the ability to play other positions, and that should be a benefit for the Knicks.
New York struggled with center depth throughout the season, but the team also experimented with the idea of playing two bigs together with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor at once, so adding Boucher could help create more of those looks.
Boucher, 32, averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with the Raptors last season, which hovers around his career averages.
Boucher likely wouldn't warrant more than a one-year deal, but he's a player that could make a lot of sense for the Knicks as someone who can be versatile in their role. If he can play to the level that he has in Toronto, the Knicks could benefit from adding him to the roster.
