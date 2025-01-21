All Knicks

Knicks Could Make Trade With Pelicans

The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans could make a small trade together.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) warms up before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is on the trade block, and the team could look to find a new home for him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

The Athletic insider James Edwards III suggests a trade that would send Sims to the New Orleans Pelicans for veteran wing Javonte Green.

"I think this team needs another rotation wing/guard as much as it could use a really good defensive center, and this would be a low-cost way of addressing that. Green has been solid for the Pelicans as of late. He plays hard and has shot 36 percent from 3 in his previous four seasons, though the volume has been low. Sims has had really good moments defensively and is still young, but the writing is on the wall in regards to his future in New York," Edwards writes.

"The Knicks would still have Achiuwa to play behind Towns — or, they can cross their fingers and hope Robinson can get back to what he was."

This is a trade that doesn't move the needle much for either team considering both are free agents at the end of the season, but it gives the Knicks some depth on the wing, which is arguably their biggest need.

The Knicks need a big man, but they aren't going to use Sims as the catalyst to do that. They need an upgrade from Sims, and that could be explored in a different trade.

The Knicks are hoping to find any nook or cranny to try and improve at the trade deadline, and they should be able to do that with a creative deal like this.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.

